Transfer news: Sevilla struggling to meet Martial's demands
- Published
Sevilla have cooled their interest in Anthony Martial as they cannot afford to meet the forward's demands to sign him on loan. (Marca), external
Marcus Rashford is expected to hold talks with United over a new contract, with negotiations set to start with the forward before the end of the season. (Mail), external
Meanwhile, Eric Bailly is on AC Milan's transfer target list as the Serie A side search for a new centre-back. (Fabrizio Romano), external
