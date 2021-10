Roberto Firmino was your man of the match in our Player Rater as his three goals helped Liverpool cruise to a 5-0 victory over Watford at Vicarage Road.

The Brazil forward got his first hat-trick since December 2018, netting two tap-ins either side of half-time and then another in injury time to round off the scoring for the rampant Reds.

