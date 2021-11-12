'Kane must be selfish to find form'

Harry Kane should be “selfish” in order to rediscover his best form, says former West Ham and England defender Matthew Upson.

Striker Kane, 28, is currently on international duty with England but has found the net just five times for Tottenham this season compared to 13 at the same stage in 2020-21.

He has played down concerns over his form, which follows a summer where he helped England to the Euro 2020 final before being the subject of a transfer offer from Manchester City.

“I think it’s been a tough start to the season and a tough summer for Kane,” Upson said on the Football Daily podcast.

“The disappointment of the Euros, then the transfer saga was I think difficult to take. You’re also talking about a player that has played 50+ games for the last seven seasons, not including internationals and things. So a lot has happened.

“What Gareth Southgate has said about hitting the refresh button is spot on.

"You can use an international break like this to just step away from club football. You can assess yourself, how you’re thinking, what you’re doing in games, whether to change anything.

“Kane is an unselfish player – 14 assists last season for a goalscorer.

“I think he has to be a bit selfish when it’s tough. Focus on his performances and what he needs to do to get himself back in the goals.”

