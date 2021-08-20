Alex Howell, BBC Sport

Crystal Palace take on newly promoted Brentford in Patrick Vieira’s first home match in charge.

This will be more of a mark of where Vieira’s team are than the 3-0 loss they had at European champions Chelsea.

The Eagles had played 4-3-3 for the majority of pre-season, but changed to a 4-4-2 formation to deal with the amount of possession that Chelsea would have.

This weekend could see them return to the former in a game where they could expect to have more control.

Joachim Andersen should be in line to start after making his debut last time out and another week's training. Connor Gallagher will also be available after being ineligible against his parent club.

Brentford will be full of confidence after their opening day win - but Vieira will be hopeful of getting some points on the board.