Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Amad Diallo’s loan move from Manchester United to Dutch club Feyenoord has fallen through.

Amad was due to complete the move before Tuesday’s transfer deadline.

However, Feyenoord technical director Frank Arnesen has revealed the 19-year-old has suffered an injury serious enough for the deal to be scrapped.

Meanwhile, Dan James could be set for a deadline day move away from Old Trafford.

Although the Wales winger has started two of United’s three Premier League games this season, including Sunday’s 1-0 win at Wolves, his first-team chances will be reduced by Cristiano Ronaldo’s impending return.

It is understood Leeds, who came close to signing James in 2019, have expressed an interest but other clubs are interested as well, with United willing to speak about a loan or permanent deal.

Get all the reaction to the weekend's games plus the latest transfer news