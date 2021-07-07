Reaching the semi-finals of a major tournament doesn't come around very often for England players, but BBC Sport has spoken to a lucky few who have featured in one.

Steve McMahon, who made four appearances at the 1990 World Cup, gave his advice to Jordan Henderson:

"These things can pass you by. It might be your only opportunity. You rarely get second chances. It's a wonderful opportunity... make the most of it!

"Jordan is so professional. On and off the pitch he has proven he is ready when needed. He came off the bench in the quarter-final to score a fantastic goal.

"He doesn't sulk and he gets on with his game. He has been proactive and behind the scenes he has been a great person.

"He's in the squad for his leadership qualities as well."

Read more words of wisdom from England's former semi-finalists