Mismatches or no matches

Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

To their credit Leeds United fielded a side to face Arsenal despite having 12 regular matchday squad players missing.

Only one, Junior Firpo, was out through suspension. Nine were injured, with two understood to have Covid, according to midfielder Adam Forshaw after the 4-1 defeat by Arsenal.

Even with a full complement the Gunners, who have now won three in a row, would be tough to beat and in a December fixture list where any point garnered from the current top four would be seen as a bonus for United.