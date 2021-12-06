Liverpool defender Kostas Tsimikas says his "dream came true" when he arrived at Anfield and is relishing the chance to play against AC Milan in the Champions League on Tuesday.

The Greece full-back is set to replace Andy Robertson as boss Jurgen Klopp shuffles his pack during a congested fixture schedule and he will look to continue an impressive record of the Reds not having conceded a goal this season with him on the pitch.

"I am very happy with how I have played in the team," he said. "I love working with these players and with the gaffer and will try to keep improving."

Tsimikas has adapted his game since arriving on Merseyside in 2020 and credits Klopp for his development.

"When I came here, I used to play differently," he said. "But the manager has told me exactly what he wants, he's helped me a lot and is always there for me.

"I want to thank him a lot."

He has also endeared himself to the Liverpool fans and earned the nickname "Greek Scouser" - although he was not keen to show off his accent.

"With the boys here, I try to speak Scouse sometimes and I think I'm at a good level," he said.

"But I won't show you now - I saw what happened with Fabinho with the chicken!"