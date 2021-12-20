A cracker of a match overshadowed by controversial decisions

Mike Hughes, BBC Radio Merseyside

This was a pre-Christmas cracker of a match that fizzed and popped from the first whistle to the last.

The rollercoaster nature of the game means both teams can be reasonably happy with a point but both can stake a fair claim for deserving all three.

Liverpool’s Covid-ravaged line-up left them without any of their three first choice midfielders and Virgil van Dijk was missing again.

The passion and the power was there but at times it was a fragmented and disjointed performance.

Antonio Conte’s Tottenham played with a verve and a vigour that suggests they’re reclaiming their identity. Their three-man central defence was the bedrock of an impressive aggressive performance.

Both goalkeepers made splendid saves, though Alisson’s mistake let Son Heung-min in for Tottenham’s equaliser.

The contest included plenty of footballing talking points, but was overshadowed by a controversial refereeing performance from Paul Tierney.

He failed to show Harry Kane a red card for a first-half lunge on Andy Robertson and then refused to give a penalty when Emerson Royal pushed Diogo Jota inside the penalty area. It’s staggering to find out that VAR looked at the incident and didn’t even ask Tierney to look at the pitch-side monitor.

Tierney issued eight yellow cards to the players, four for each team and another for Jurgen Klopp. It’s disappointing that his performance and the aftermath of it will end up grabbing the headlines.

The match deserved more.