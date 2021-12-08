Manchester City have conceded 2+ goals in three different group-stage games for the first time since the 2014-15 season.

Each of Riyad Mahrez's past two goals in the Champions League have been headers, after none of his first 13 in the competition were headers. Indeed, Mahrez also has netted nine goals in his past 10 Champions League appearances.

At 31 years and 193 days, Kyle Walker is the second oldest Englishman to be sent off in a Champions League game, after Paul Scholes against Roma in April 2007 (32y 139d).