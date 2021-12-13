Crystal Palace 3-1 Everton: The pick of the stats

Crystal Palace have only lost five of their 16 games in the Premier League this season - their fewest number of defeats at this stage of a league campaign since 1991-92 (five), when they finished 10th in the top flight.

Everton have lost their past four away games in the league, with this being the first time manager Rafael Benitez has suffered four consecutive away defeats in the competition since November 2006 while in charge of Liverpool (a run of five).