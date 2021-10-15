Lawro's predictions: Norwich v Brighton

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Norwich finally have a point on the board after their draw at Burnley last time out, which is good news for them. They are still bottom though, and every game looks difficult for them.

Brighton also drew, against Arsenal, but were a bit unlucky not to win that one.

The Seagulls have taken seven points from their three away trips so far this season, and I'd be surprised if they left Carrow Road empty handed.

Tom's prediction: 0-2

