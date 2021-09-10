Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

Leicester City fans will look back on August's Community Shield a little more fondly than the Blues' faithful, but I wouldn't read too much into that. City played an unfamiliar starting XI - unfamiliar in both the combinations of players and some of the personnel.

In my opinion, City have to come off the back of the international break with a win. It's a crucial couple of weeks with two big Premier League matches (in Chelsea and Liverpool) to come in the next four weeks. Building momentum will be key.

Depending on the outcome of the Brazil/Fifa ruling, a big blow for City could come in the absence of Gabriel Jesus, who provided a touch of genius on the right-wing against Norwich and Arsenal.