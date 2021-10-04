Manchester City are watching Barcelona's 19-year-old Spanish midfielder Nico Gonzalez, who is on the fringes of the first team. (Fichajes - in Spanish), external

Meanwhile, full-back Sergi Roberto is another Barca player City are keeping an eye on, with the 29-year-old's contract at the Nou Camp due to run out next summer. (Calciomercato - in Italian), external

Borussia Monchengladbach defender Luca Netz claims he rejected a "nonsense" transfer to City three years ago, and the 18-year-old says he would turn them down again. (Sun), external

For all of Monday's transfer news, head to our full gossip column