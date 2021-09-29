Moyes on Rice & Euro home return; Rice on Hammers future
West Ham boss David Moyes and midfielder Declan Rice have been speaking to the media before Thursday's Europa League group game against Rapid Vienna.
Here are the key lines from the Hammers news conference:
Moyes described Rice as "one of the best young midfield players in Europe, if not the best,” amid ongoing speculation over the England player's future;
The manager confirmed the Hammers will be without Ryan Fredericks and have a doubt over fellow right-back Vladimir Coufal for the visit of the Austrian side;
Before West Ham's first home European game since 2006, Moyes added: "It's incredibly exciting. It's an achievement that the players put an enormous amount of work in to reach";
Rice, who has been linked with both Chelsea and Manchester United, insisted he is happy at the Hammers;
The 22-year-old said he is "playing with a smile on my face, leading the team" and added that the club is "such a great place to be around at the moment";
The England man said West Ham "want to win" the Europa League and he believes the club "can achieve good things" having finished within two points of Champions League qualification last term.