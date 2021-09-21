Manchester United have identified AC Milan's Ivory Coast midfielder Franck Kessie, 24, as a possible replacement for 28-year-old Paul Pogba, whose contract in 2022. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish), external

While Pogba's future at United remains uncertain, Juventus are not planning to bring him back to Turin. He won four Serie A titles in as many seasons at Juve before returning to Old Trafford in 2016. (Tuttomercatoweb - in Italian), external

Tanguy Ndombele is another midfielder interesting United, despite the 24-year-old France international's mixed fortunes since his record £53.8m move to Tottenham in 2019. (Calciomercato - in Italian), external

