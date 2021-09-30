Leeds United host Watford in the Premier League this weekend - but what happened when the two teams last met?

Prior to this campaign, Leeds and Watford have only been in the Premier League together for one season, back in 1999-2000 - with Leeds winning both meetings.

Their most recent encounter, however, saw the Hornets come out on top with a 1-0 victory in the fifth round of the FA Cup in February 2016.

An own goal from Leeds' Scott Wootton gifted Watford the win and sealed their place in the FA Cup quarter-finals for the first time since 2007.

The defender miscued an attempted clearance into his own net shortly after the interval.

The Hornets, then managed by Quique Sanchez Flores, went on to beat Arsenal in the quarter-finals, but fell short in the semis - losing 2-1 to Crystal Palace.