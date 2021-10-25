Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

There is something about Joe Gelhardt which suggests positive things will happen on a football pitch as soon as he enters the fray. But for a brilliant save from Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa the 19-year-old forward would have slammed home his first Premier League goal before his twinkle toes earned the penalty from which Rodrigo coolly levelled in added time.

In 30 minutes from the bench Gelhardt's performance, referred to as "decisive interventions" by head coach Marcelo Bielsa, also included a balletic run with the ball inside a packed Wolves penalty area, a shot over from a tight angle and another right at the death which looked to be the winner until it was blocked.

"Joffy", as he is known, is one of many exciting teenagers at Elland Road. He has scored six goals in seven U23s games for the club this season and has been regularly on the scoresheet throughout his England youth career.

He appears to have ice in his veins. Cracking home a penalty in the Carabao Cup shootout at Fulham recently was a statement in itself. But the collective pressure for Leeds to gain something from the game against Wolves after trailing for most of it was greater; and he rose to the challenge. A task made harder with star man Raphinha having been taken off injured.

But this result and performance was more than just about Gelhardt. If ever the theory that a crowd can be the 12th man needed empirical evidence this was it. Bielsa referenced the part 36,000 vociferous supporters played to lift his players when they needed it most.

Goalscorer Rodrigo was involved all match, probing and bringing others into play before using his composure and experience to slot home from the spot. It was his first goal of the campaign and felt like an acutely important one as he kicked the corner flag in celebration.

A winner would have been fitting but with bottom of the table Norwich next a point is enough to keep United out of the relegation zone.