Crystal Palace v Newcastle: Team news

Crystal Palace have talisman Wilfried Zaha, who missed the trip to Arsenal because of illness, available again.

Eberechi Eze and Nathan Ferguson continue their rehabilitation from long-term injuries.

Newcastle interim head coach Graeme Jones said he has no new injuries to contend with but Martin Dubravka and Paul Dummett are not ready to return.

Jonjo Shelvey will serve a one-match ban following his red card against Tottenham last weekend.

