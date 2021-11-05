Leicester 1-1 Spartak Moscow: The pick of the stats
Leicester have won just one of their last six games in the Europa League, drawing three and losing two.
After keeping a clean sheet in their opening two games of the season in all competitions, Leicester have kept just one in their last 15 matches, conceding at least once in each of their last nine.
All three of Daniel Amartey’s goals for Leicester in all competitions have been headers, with Thursday's equaliser his first strike for the club at the King Power Stadium.