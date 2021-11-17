Antonio's rare stunner

Michail Antonio has been on form during the international break, scoring two goals in as many games for Jamaica in draws with El Salvador and the United States.

Antonio fired home a stunning strike from 35 yards to draw Jamaica level against the Americans, prompting statisticians Opta to point out just how rare a goal from outside the box is for the striker.

Opta Joe tweeted: "52 - Michail Antonio has scored 52 goals in the Premier League, with each one of them coming from inside the box.

"Inside - 278 shots, 52 goals.

"Outside - 119 shots, 0 goals.

"Reggae."

Antonio, 31, now has nine goals in 16 games in all competitions this season.