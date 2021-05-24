So it's 'the Cookstown Cafu' who takes it. You've been voting in your thousands and have comprehensively chosen Stuart Dallas as your Leeds United player of the season.

Patrick Bamford and rookie Illan Meslier were a distant second and third respectively as versatile Northern Ireland international Dallas left the rest in his wake - typical of one of his all-action displays this season.

BBC Radio Leeds' Adam Pope, who compiled the shortlist of eight candidates, said: "Stuart Dallas was the leader of this pack months before the campaign's finale.

"He was the choice of his peers, the fans, the supporters' club and us for his versatility and excellence in several positions.

"His winning goal at champions Manchester City epitomises his contribution - running further and harder than opponents into the dying embers of a match to grab victory for a side a man down for half of it.

"Dallas' performances and attitude have been exemplary. The perfect illustration that talent is not enough without hard work and humility."