Arsenal 1-2 Man City: The pick of the stats

Image source, Getty Images
  • Manchester City's win on Saturday means they ended New Year's Day with an 11-point lead at the top of the Premier League table; only Manchester United in 1993-94 and City in 2017-18 (both 12 points) had a bigger lead at the end of 1 January in a season.

  • Pep Guardiola has faced Arsenal more often in league competition without losing than any other team throughout his whole managerial career (won 11, drawn one).

  • The Gunners have now lost 10 straight league encounters with City, whilst also losing their eighth Premier League game in a row against the competition’s reigning champions.

  • Since Mikel Arteta's first game in charge on Boxing Day in 2019, Arsenal have scored 36 Premier League goals via players aged 21 or younger - eight more than any other team.