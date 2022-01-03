Arsenal 1-2 Man City: The pick of the stats

Manchester City's win on Saturday means they ended New Year's Day with an 11-point lead at the top of the Premier League table; only Manchester United in 1993-94 and City in 2017-18 (both 12 points) had a bigger lead at the end of 1 January in a season.

Pep Guardiola has faced Arsenal more often in league competition without losing than any other team throughout his whole managerial career (won 11, drawn one).

The Gunners have now lost 10 straight league encounters with City, whilst also losing their eighth Premier League game in a row against the competition’s reigning champions.