Quiz: Can you order the biggest Premier League January transfers?
- Published
How much can you remember about January transfers in the Premier League?
We've listed the eight biggest deals completed in the winter window and want you to order them from most to least expensive.
Think you can do it? Have a go here
Will there be any big money deals before this year's transfer window shuts? Will your club be breaking the bank? Follow our live text from 07:00 GMT for all the latest rumours and confirmed deals this deadline day.