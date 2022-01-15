Aston Villa 2-2 Man Utd: Rangnick reaction

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "It is difficult to accept this result after being 2-0 up and in quite a few spells of the game, I think it was the best performance since I arrived. In the first half an hour, we completely dominated and controlled the game on the ball. Defensively, we played compact and tight.

"But again, when you are 2-0 up and throw away two valuable points, it almost feels like a defeat, but we have to look ahead and take the best out of it. In spells, it was a very good performance today.

"We scored after 70 minutes, and 2-0 up with 20 minutes to play, we should be able to drive home with three points."