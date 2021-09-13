Positive signs but no points for Canaries

Phil McNulty, BBC Sport

Norwich City are pleasing on the eye, knock the ball around well, and play in a positive manner. The problem is they were all this in their last spell in the Premier League and sank without trace.

It is far too early to suggest they will suffer the same fate this time as they have had tough opening fixtures, have had new players finding their feet, all this while adjusting to life back in the top flight.

Norwich City will, however, need to find a way to turn all their neat and progressive approach play into end product because there is definitely something in this team that suggest they could make a go of staying up if they do.

Manager Daniel Farke is smart enough to have learned the lessons of relegation and he can be optimistic that when all his new signings gel, and he had the likes of loan signings Ozan Kabak and Billy Gilmour on the bench with the long-established Todd Cantwell, there will be improvements ahead.

Norwich simply must find a goalscoring threat. Teemu Pukki worked hard and had his moments but too often the Canaries’ best efforts petered out without Arsenal keeper Aaron Ramsdale being tested. This has to improve.