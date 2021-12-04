Wolves v Liverpool: Confirmed team news

Wolves make one change to the side who drew 0-0 with Burnley on Wednesday.

Ruben Neves returns after a suspension, coming in for fellow Portuguese Joao Moutinho, who drops to the bench.

Wolves XI: Sa, Semedo, Kilman, Coady, Saiss, Ait-Nouri, Neves, Dendoncker, Traore, Jimenez, Hwang.

Subs: Ruddy, Ki-Jana Hoever, Podence, Trincao1, Silva, Moutinho, Cundle, Bueno, Campbell.