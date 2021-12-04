Wolves v Liverpool: Confirmed team news
Wolves make one change to the side who drew 0-0 with Burnley on Wednesday.
Ruben Neves returns after a suspension, coming in for fellow Portuguese Joao Moutinho, who drops to the bench.
Wolves XI: Sa, Semedo, Kilman, Coady, Saiss, Ait-Nouri, Neves, Dendoncker, Traore, Jimenez, Hwang.
Subs: Ruddy, Ki-Jana Hoever, Podence, Trincao1, Silva, Moutinho, Cundle, Bueno, Campbell.
If it ain’t broke don’t fix it.
Jurgen Klopp names the same Liverpool starting XI that thrashed rivals Everton 4-1 last time out.
It means Diogo Jota starts up top against his former club.
Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Matip, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago, Salah, Joya, Mane.
Subs: Kelleher, Konaté, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Tsimikas, Origi, Phillips, Williams.