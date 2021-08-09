West Ham are in preliminary talks to sign 26-year-old Belgium forward Divock Origi from Liverpool. (Football Insider)

The Hammers, along with Porto, Leeds and Norwich, are interested in Fulham's 18-year-old English midfielder Fabio Carvalho, who has turned down an initial offer of a contract extension with the Cottagers. (Mail)

Meanwhile, West Ham have also been linked with Southampton defender Jannik Vestergaard. The 29-year-old Denmark centre-back is also attracting interest from Leicester, who need cover for the injured Wesley Fofana.(Talksport)

Want more transfer news? Read Monday's full gossip column