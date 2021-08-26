Aston Villa v Brentford: Last time out

Aston Villa host Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday - but what happened when the two teams last met?

In February 2019, Neal Maupay scored a stoppage-time winner at Griffin Park to give the Bees a narrow 1-0 win over Villa in the Championship.

Maupay shimmied into space in the visitors' box before steering home a stunning strike with his right instep.

The result left Brentford 15th and Villa 10th in the second tier.

Two and a half years later, the pair are now due to meet in the top flight for the first time since 1947.