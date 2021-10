On 1 July 2003, Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich bought Chelsea Football Club from Ken Bates for £140m.

Long-time chairman Bates had purchased the Blues for £1 in 1982, taking on debts of £1.5m, and remained at Stamford Bridge until March 2004.

During Abramovich's 18-year reign Chelsea have so far won 19 trophies, including five Premier League titles, five FA Cups and two Champions Leagues.