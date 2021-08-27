Lawro's predictions: Norwich City v Leicester City

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

As a club, Norwich will not be too worried by their poor start because they know exactly where they are. They are run similar to Brentford, bringing in lower division players, selling them on and keeping going. They sorted their defence out in the Championship but the step up to the Premier League is completely different.

If Norwich finish 17th and stay in the league, that would be a massive achievement for them. We know they are hamstrung on how much they can spend on players and they have been up and down before, but they are used to it.

Leicester will be wounded after their 4-1 thumping by West Ham on Monday. It was a really good display from the Hammers and a most un-Leicester like showing from Brendan Rodgers' men.

Wesley Fofana is out for a while and they really need to get Jonny Evans and new signing Jannik Vestergaard back fit and playing again.

Tom's prediction: Norwich play some good football but I think they are going to struggle this season. 0-3

