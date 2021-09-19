Tottenham v Chelsea: Confirmed team news

Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo makes four changes from last weekend's 3-0 defeat at Crystal Palace. Son Heung-min returns from injury, while Cristian Romero and Giovani lo Celso also start after returning from Croatia. Eric Dier returns to the starting XI after recovering from a dead leg anf Tanguy Ndombele also starts.

Lucas Moura and Steven Bergwijn miss out after sustaining injuries in the Europa Conference League on Thursday and Japhet Tanganga is suspended

Spurs XI: Lloris, Reguilon, Romero, Hojbjerg, Son, Kane, Royal, Dier, Lo Celso, Alli, Ndombele

Subs: Gollini, Doherty, Sanchez, Winks, Gil, Rodon, Skipp, Davies, Scarlett