Rangnick on Lindelof, Lingard and Ronaldo's frustration

Victor Lindelof won't be available and doesn't want to leave his wife and children alone after they suffered a break-in at their home while he was playing at Brentford on Wednesday.

Jadon Sancho will return to training today after missing Wednesday's game because of a family bereavement.

Rangnick said it's normal clubs like Newcastle are interested in Jesse Lingard, but he would be happy for him to say at United. He added that the question for Lingard is does he want more game time elsewhere.

He admitted it's normal and said it's not a problem Cristiano Ronaldo wasn't happy at being substituted at Brentford. He added that, after being taken off, Ronaldo asked him: "Why me? Why not one of the younger players?"

The German used the negative experience of conceding twice at Villa Park when bringing on Harry Maguire for Ronaldo to defend their lead at Brentford.

Rangnick believes United have the quality to play a back three with the centre-backs and full-backs they have.