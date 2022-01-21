Southampton v Man City: Team news

Southampton's Tino Livramento, Alex McCarthy and Will Smallbone remain out injured.

Moussa Djenepo is at the Africa Cup of Nations but Mohamed Elyounoussi and Theo Walcott are in contention again after isolating due to Covid-19.

Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez has been given a week off following Algeria's elimination from the Africa Cup of Nations.

Nathan Ake is available again, but Oleksandr Zinchenko has been ruled out.

Is there a place for Walcott in your Saints XI?

Who makes your City starting XI?