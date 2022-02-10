Ward-Prowse 'could play in the Champions League'

Former England defender Jonathan Woodgate believes James Ward-Prowse "could play for a top-four team" after the Southampton captain starred against Spurs.

Ward-Prowse supplied two late assists to help the Saints turn the game around and was in fine form throughout.

"He was absolutely outstanding tonight," Woodgate told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. "He ran the show from start to finish along with his midfield partner Oriol Romeu.

"They were ordering where to go, setting off the press and showing the same intensity from the first minute to the 90th.

"And those crosses were absolutely begging to be headed in. On this evidence he could easily play for a top-four team."

The 27-year-old has played nine times for England and signed a new contract at Southampton last August.

