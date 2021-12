Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo must serve a one-match ban against Leeds for accumulating five Premier League bookings.

Ilkay Gundogan is available despite an ongoing back issue but Ferran Torres is a long-term absentee.

Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa has an unchanged squad at his disposal.

Kalvin Phillips, Patrick Bamford and Liam Cooper remain out with hamstring injuries, while seven players are one booking from suspension.

