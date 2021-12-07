Zenit St Petersburg v Chelsea: Who makes your Blues starting XI?

Chelsea take on Zenit St Petersburg in the Champions League group stage on Wednesday, but who makes it into your starting XI?

The Blues are top of Group H but defeat could see them drop into second place, depending on Juventus' final result. So will Thomas Tuchel choose to rotate his squad after a 3-2 defeat by West Ham and before hosting Leeds on Saturday - or does he need to go with his strongest team to guarantee a first-place finish?

You can pick - and share on social media - your own starting line-up. You could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.

Either way, it's time to choose your Blues team to face Zenit