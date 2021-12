Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino is in contention to feature, having returned to full training following a hamstring injury.

Curtis Jones is nearing a comeback after an eye issue but Divock Origi is likely to miss out with a minor injury.

Newcastle defender Federico Fernandez has a thigh problem and looks set to miss the majority of the festive fixtures.

Long-term absentee Paul Dummett remains sidelined.

