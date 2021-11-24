Rushworth 'ignoring' links to Barcelona

Brighton keeper Carl Rushworth says "it's really nice" to be linked with a move to Barcelona but admits he trys to ignore any speculation about his future.

The 20-year-old is on loan at League Two side Walsall and has reportedly been watched by scouts from some of Europe's biggest clubs.

Called up in October for the England Under-21s, he says he is focused on continuing his development in his first season at English Football League level.

"I don't really know much about that stuff," he told BBC Radio Sussex's Albion Unlimited podcast. "I don't want to get distracted so I leave it to my agent."

But if Rushworth continues to perform well for Walsall, does he have his eye on the Seagulls goalkeeper jersey?

"You've seen with Robert Sanchez that he went to Forest Green Rovers and Rochdale and he's now the number one at Brighton," Rushworth said.

"They've got the same pathway for me and know how to go about it.

"I want to be challenging for that spot, so I just have to keep building my game time."

Listen to the whole interview with Rushworth from 39'16 on the Albion Unlimited podcast on BBC Sounds