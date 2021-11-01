Newcastle 0-3 Chelsea: The pick of the stats
Chelsea have conceded only three goals in their first 10 league games of the season. In English top-flight history, only the Blues themselves (two in 2004-05) have conceded fewer by the same stage of a campaign.
Meanwhile, Newcastle are winless after 10 league games for just the third time in their history, previously doing so in 1898-9 and 2018-19.
Chelsea have won 10 of their 14 Premier League away games under Thomas Tuchel. Only Guus Hiddink and Jose Mourinho (13) reached 10 away league victories in fewer games than the German.