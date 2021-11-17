Dean Smith says every member of his playing staff will be important for Norwich City as they aim to stay in the Premier League, including Billy Gilmour and Todd Cantwell.

Neither on-loan Chelsea midfielder Gilmour nor Cantwell have played for Norwich since September, despite pre-season expectations both would be crucial to the Canaries' success.

"They have got a big role to play at this football club, along with the rest of the squad," Smith said.

"It's a new start for them with a new coaching team coming in.

"We'll see them in training tomorrow and it's down to them to impress us in our time here."