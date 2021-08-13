Leicester host Wolves on the opening weekend of the Premier League season - but what happened when the two teams last met in the top flight?

In February, the Foxes' outside hopes of winning the Premier League title suffered a blow after they were held to a goalless draw at Molineux.

The result left Brendan Rodgers' side third and seven points adrift of league leaders Manchester City, who also had a game in hand.

Jamie Vardy, back after injury, went closest to scoring when he headed wide from a promising position late on.