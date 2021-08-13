Everton v Southampton: Last time out

Everton host Southampton on the opening weekend of the Premier League season - but what happened when the two teams last met in the top flight?

In March, Everton beat Southampton 1-0 at Goodison Park, with Richarlison's goal one of just two shots on target in a game during which both sides failed to find any consistent rhythm.

Defeat for the injury-hit Saints was an eighth in nine games, although they remained seven points clear of the relegation zone.

With 43 points, seventh-placed Everton clocked up their highest points tally after 25 games in a Premier League season since 2013-14 (45 points).