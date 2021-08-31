Akhil Vyas, supporters trust board member:

"It seems all the talk is about outgoings. I think everyone would agree, Willian’s move to The Arsenal just hasn’t worked out so it’s best for all that deal gets done.

"Interesting that Ainsley Maitland-Niles is in talks with Everton. Arsenal would probably agree they should have sold him to Wolves last summer.

"The one we are looking at is Hector Bellerin - something needs to happen quickly as that’s certainly a position where we would hope Arsenal bring someone in."

