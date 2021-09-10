Bill Rice, BBC Radio Manchester

Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Manchester United is dominating the headlines, but what is he like as a team-mate?

Former United midfielder Quinton Fortune told BBC Radio Manchester he has "self-belief like Muhammad Ali, a relentless work ethic and he is a beast of a competitor".

However, he also admitted he didn't realise at first how good Ronaldo would be. Fortune used to translate for the Portuguese when he first arrived at Old Trafford and recalled how Ronaldo used to tell him he was going to be the best.

In fact, Fortune says the United players used to tease Ronaldo, saying he was keeping the number seven shirt warm until David Beckham returned. Ronaldo got the last laugh on that one.