Southampton 0-0 West Ham: Hasenhuttl reaction

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl to BBC Sport: "A few inches were missed today, I think we had the better chances to win the game.

"With a little bit more luck we could have won it. We tried something a little bit different today, we tried to invite them to play a little bit more.

"Armando [Broja] showed he is a very good sub. He was immediately onto the opposition and had some threats that are new to this team. This was good to see and gives me a lot of confidence for the future."