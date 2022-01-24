Relegation battle intensifies after Norwich beat Watford

Emma Sanders, BBC Sport

Josh Sargent's exuberant celebrations, echoed by the visiting Norwich supporters, showed how important this victory was to Dean Smith's side.

It is the first time this season Norwich have moved out of the bottom three, while defeat for Watford piles more pressure on manager Claudio Ranieri.

Norwich were most people's favourites to go down at Christmas but back-to-back wins over Everton and Watford have seen them shoot up the table from bottom to 17th in just over a week.

The relegation battle promises to continue as Burnley, now propping up the table, have four games in hand on Norwich, having had numerous games postponed because of Covid-19 cases and injuries.

Newcastle United also have games in hand but, with no side in the current bottom six winning more than five games this season, Norwich will be heavily boosted by their recent victories.

Ranieri's side still have two games in hand but it was an 11th defeat in 13 games during his Watford tenure, while Dennis' sending off means he will miss another crucial relegation battle with bottom side Burnley on 5 February.

The Canaries face a tough February, including games against Manchester City and Liverpool, but Watford are under pressure to bounce back against Burnley in their next match having already dropped points to relegation rivals Norwich and Newcastle in recent matches.