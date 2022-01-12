Brighton v Crystal Palace: Last time out

The Seagulls and the Eagles are fierce rivals - and all that competitive edge came spilling out on a feisty Monday night in September.

Neal Maupay's 95th-minute equaliser sparked the drama, the Brighton striker clashing with Wilfried Zaha before the restart and then players and supporters getting involved in a slanging match at the final whistle.

Brighton boss Graham Potter referenced the "emotion and passion" triggered by Maupay's clever late finish, a chaotic way to end a heated encounter.

Palace had led from midway through the first half when Zaha converted a penalty after Leandro Trossard bundled over Conor Gallagher in the box.

A win would have put Brighton top of the English top flight for the first time in their history, but in the end they were grateful for a point.

It was the third consecutive time a fixture between these two sides had been changed in the dying moments - and both sets of supporters will hope the impending Amex encounter will be settled in their favour without any late drama.