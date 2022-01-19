Your Tottenham gossip round-up

We're over halfway through the January transfer window, so here's your round-up of the latest Tottenham transfer gossip to drop:

Tottenham are confident captain Hugo Lloris will sign a new contract because the goalkeeper has demands deemed reasonable by the club. (Football London), external

Spurs are interested in Middlesbrough right-back Djed Spence, who is currently on loan at Nottingham Forest - but they face competition from Arsenal and Leeds United. (Sky Sports), external

The Lilywhites are also still pushing to sign Wolves winger Adama Traore this month. (Fabrizio Romano), external

