Tottenham v Brighton: Who makes your Seagulls team?

Graham Potter takes his Brighton side to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to face Antonio Conte's Spurs in the FA Cup fourth round.

The Seagulls will be without defender Dan Burn on Saturday after the 29-year-old completed a "dream" move to Newcastle for £13m.

So, who would make your starting XI for the cup tie with Spurs?

It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT Potter to pick or the one you THINK he will.

Either way, it's time to choose your Brighton team to face Tottenham